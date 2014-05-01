Santa Barbara High School Theatre - How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Thursday May 1 at 7 pm and runs May 2, 8, 9, and 10 at 7pm, and Sunday, May 11 at 2pm
700 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
For Information Call 805.966.9101 x220
Tickets on Sale April 1
Special Orchestra Section (Center 8 Rows) $25.00 (Goes to Long Term Upgrade of Equipment for the Theatre)
Adult General Admission $15.00
Student/Senior General Admission $10.00
Mothers and graduate theatre students on Mother's Day, May 11, 2014 will be admitted for FREE
- Website: http://sbhstheatre.com/