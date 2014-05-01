Calendar » Santa Barbara High School Theatre - How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

May 1, 2014 from 7:00pm

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Thursday May 1 at 7 pm and runs May 2, 8, 9, and 10 at 7pm, and Sunday, May 11 at 2pm

700 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

For Information Call 805.966.9101 x220

Tickets on Sale April 1

Special Orchestra Section (Center 8 Rows) $25.00 (Goes to Long Term Upgrade of Equipment for the Theatre)

Adult General Admission $15.00

Student/Senior General Admission $10.00

Mothers and graduate theatre students on Mother's Day, May 11, 2014 will be admitted for FREE