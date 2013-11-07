Calendar » Santa Barbara High School Theatre Presents: CHICAGO

November 7, 2013 from 7:00pm

Chicago plays November 1, 2, 7, 8, 9 at 7pm, and Sunday November 10 at 2pm at the Santa Barbara High School Theatre, 700 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara. Please visit the website, sbhstheatre.com, for information and photos (as well as information about the program). Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for students, with special $25.00 orchestra seating available. For ticket information please call, toll-free: (888) 979-DONS (3667).

Billed as “a musical vaudeville,” Chicago is based on a play by the same name written in 1926 by Maurine Dallas Watkins. It tells the story of Roxie Hart, who finds herself on Murderer’s Row in the Cook County Jail after shooting her lover. Smooth-talking attorney Billy Flynn agrees to take on Roxie’s case and manipulates the Chicago press to make Roxie a celebrity. Roxie has a rival for the media’s attention, however: another Billy Flynn client named Velma Kelly. Chicago is a cynical look at America’s celebrity culture and its corrupt judicial system, presented through the highly stylized language of song and dance.

Chicago features songs by John Kander and Fred Ebb, the same team responsible for Cabaret, which played to sold-out houses and rave reviews at SBHS this past summer.

Appearing as Roxie Hart is Sable Layman. She last appeared on stage as Fraulein Kost in Cabaret. Camille Umoff, in her SBHS debut, plays the role of Velma Kelly; Mary Cusimano (Lady of the Lake in Spamalot, Frau Schneider in Cabaret) is cast in the role of “Mama” Morton, while the lawyer Billy Flynn is played by Grant Bower (Cabaret). The cast of talented singers and dancers includes Ciara Tolliver, Mae Pendergast, Claudia Fanaro, Hailey Turner, Aaron Linker, Spencer Glesby, Andrew Gutierrez, Rio Salazar, Hailey Simmons, Shayne Casso-Cloonan, Libby Sestak, Nolan and Malcolm McCarthy, Bradley Devine, and Dante Gonzalez.

Otto Layman, Performing Arts Chair at Santa Barbara High School directs, beginning his 18th year at the school; Choreography is by UCSB Associate Professor of Dance Christina McCarthy (Spamalot, Cabaret, The Drowsy Chaperone); Costume Design by Lise Lange (Spamalot, The Glass Menagerie, Cabaret, God of Carnage and The Drowsy Chaperone in 2012-2013); Musical Direction by John Douglas (Cabaret, The Drowsy Chaperone); Vocal Direction by Sarah Eglin (Spamalot). Ingrid Holden’s set design marks her first with SBHS, while David Guy is the Light Designer and Technical Director.

“What we are very confident about,” says Otto, “Is that this is not a museum recreation of someone else’s work—it is not a Fosse knockoff or a movie homage—the joy and magic of theatre is how plays survive, change and grow depending on the vision of the artists who explore the work—designers and actors. This will be a Chicago unlike any other, and the design reflects that—Ingrid has imagined a space that is steel and newspapers, and we are excited to begin the building of the set she has created.”