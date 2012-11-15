Calendar » Santa Barbara High School Theatre Presents “The Drowsy Chaperone”

November 15, 2012 from 7:00pm

Join the amazing students of Santa Barbara High School Theatre as they present this hilarious Tony Award-winning musical! Continues November 15, 16 & 17 at 7pm. Closing Matinee: Sunday, November 18 at 2pm. Toll-free ticket line: (888) 979-DONS (3667)