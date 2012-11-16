Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 7:36 am | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara High School Theatre Presents “The Drowsy Chaperone”

November 16, 2012 from 7:00pm
Join the amazing students of Santa Barbara High School Theatre as they present this hilarious Tony Award-winning musical! Continues November 16 & 17 at 7pm. Closing Matinee: Sunday, November 18 at 2pm. Toll-free ticket line: (888) 979-DONS (3667)

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Katie
  • Starts: November 16, 2012 7:00pm
  • Price: Tickets: $10/Adults; $5/Students & Senior Citizens; $25/Reserved Seats.
  • Location: Santa Barbara High School 700 East Anapamu Street Santa Barbara, CA 93103
  • Website: http://www.sbhstheatre.com
 
 
 