Santa Barbara History You Don’t Know - But Would Love to Ask!
Time for you to experience the true story of the Santa Barbara community! Let local historian Erin Graffy take you to a world of fascinating personalities, intriguing neighborhoods and important historic local events which have richly shaped our community. Discover quirky characters, the forgotten stories behind local landmarks and the amazing, history-altering, locally developed inventions. Enjoy this romp through history in an illustrated lecture series featuring many wonderful old photos of early Santa Barbara. Start to see your community in a whole new light.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning
- Starts: February 28, 2017 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm
- Price: $48
- Location: SBCC Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre, 14 Tannahill Auditorium, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: https://sbcc.augusoft.net//index.cfm?method=ClassInfo.ClassInformation&int_class_id=20373&int_category_id=0&int_sub_category_id=0&int_catalog_id=0
