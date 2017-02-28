Calendar » Santa Barbara History You Don’t Know - But Would Love to Ask!

February 28, 2017 from 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Time for you to experience the true story of the Santa Barbara community! Let local historian Erin Graffy take you to a world of fascinating personalities, intriguing neighborhoods and important historic local events which have richly shaped our community. Discover quirky characters, the forgotten stories behind local landmarks and the amazing, history-altering, locally developed inventions. Enjoy this romp through history in an illustrated lecture series featuring many wonderful old photos of early Santa Barbara. Start to see your community in a whole new light.