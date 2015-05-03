Calendar » Santa Barbara Humane Society Open House

May 3, 2015 from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Two-legged and four-legged guests of all ages are invited to join the Santa Barbara Humane Society for its annual Open House on Sunday, May 3rd. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the shelter’s beautiful five-acre property, meet adoptable dogs and cats, and watch live demonstrations from local dog training groups. Guests will also enjoy face painting, a magic show with Mark Collier, a photo booth and a kid’s reading corner.

The Humane Society will be providing discounted $5 vaccinations for your furry companions at its on-site veterinary clinic.

Pets are welcome to attend with their human companions, but please keep dogs on leash and cats in carriers.

For more information about the Open House, please visit sbhumanesociety.org or call (805) 964-4777.