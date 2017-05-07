Calendar » Santa Barbara Humane Society Open House & 130th Birthday Celebration

May 7, 2017 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm

The Santa Barbara Humane Society invites the entire community -- two-legged and four-legged friends alike -- to its 130th Anniversary Celebration and Annual Open House. This free event will feature a variety of activities for all furry and non-furry guests: $5 vaccinations for dogs and cats, refreshments, live music, a Dog Parade, a magic show and more!

This free family-friendly event is open to the public, with donations encouraged.

Date: Sunday, May 7th

Time: 12 Noon to 4 p.m.

Location: Santa Barbara Humane Society, 5399 Overpass Road in Santa Barbara

Cost: Free. Donations are encouraged.

Pets are welcome to attend with their human companions, but please keep dogs on leash and cats in carriers.

For more information about the Open House, please visit www.sbhumanesociety.org or call (805) 964-4777.

