Santa Barbara Integrative Health Network

June 19, 2018 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Join the Santa Barbara Integrative Health Network for a one-of-a-kind networking experience! Practitioners, professionals, doctors, trainers (and more!) of all different backgrounds from the Santa Barbara community and surrounding, will come together to connect. Are you looking to meet new people in the healthcare and beauty fields? Join us on Tuesday, June 19 from 6-8 PM at the beautiful offices of Imagine X Functional Neurology located at 804 Anacapa Street. Don't miss this amazing opportunity!