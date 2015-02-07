Calendar » SANTA BARBARA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL PRESENTS Women’s Panel

February 7, 2015 from 11:00am - 1:00pm

The “Creative Forces: Women in the Business” panel debuted in 2005 and celebrates influential women in film. Women from all stages of film production including editing, directing, costuming, casting, production design, and producing come together to discuss the unique challenges and successes they have faced in the film industry.