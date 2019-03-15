Calendar » Santa Barbara International Orchid Show

March 15, 2019 from 9:00am - 5:00 pm

Featuring top worldwide blooms, Santa Barbara International Orchid Show continues a long tradition of public education and engagement.



Experience the magic and renewal of spring as you’ve never seen it before at the 74th Annual Santa Barbara Intl. Orchid Show (www.SBOrchidShow.com) March 15-17, 2019 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. Named “one of the top flower shows in the world” by the LA Times, the three-day event will feature thousands of blooms that highlight the bold and beautiful horticultural innovations and evolutionary feats of more than 50 exhibitors and vendors from around the world



Price: $12 - $14

Children 12 and under are free with an adult



