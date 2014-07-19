Calendar » Santa Barbara Japanese Obon Festival

July 19, 2014 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The Popular Japanese Obon Cultural Festival returns to Santa Barbara in 2014



The Santa Barbara Buddhist Church located at 1015 E. Montecito Street brings back the popular Japanese Obon Festival on Saturday, July 19, at 2:00 p.m. on the temple grounds. Admission to the festival is free and the activities for the day include Japanese koto music performance, ikebana flower arrangement demonstration, a children’s game and face painting, origami paper folding demonstration and crafts. The Togen Daiko drum group from Oxnard will perform and everyone is encouraged to come join in the Japanese Obon odori folk dancing. No experience is necessary and no dance partner is required to participate at the festival, but dance enthusiasts have the option to attend practices beforehand at the church on any Sunday prior to the festival between the hours of 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.