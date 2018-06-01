Santa Barbara Jazz Festival presents Quinn Deveaux
June 1, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Santa Barbara Jazz Festival presents a very special evening with Quinn Deveaux + The Bryan Titus Trio at the Historic Presidio Chapel.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, WA Event Management
- Starts: June 1, 2018 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $10
- Location: Presidio Chapel
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/quinndeveaux/tickets
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, WA Event Management