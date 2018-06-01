Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 2:21 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Jazz Festival presents Quinn Deveaux

June 1, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Santa Barbara Jazz Festival presents a very special evening with Quinn Deveaux + The Bryan Titus Trio at the Historic Presidio Chapel.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, WA Event Management
  • Price: $10
  • Location: Presidio Chapel
  • Website: https://nightout.com/events/quinndeveaux/tickets
