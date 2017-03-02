Calendar » Santa Barbara Jazz Festival Redux Opening Night Screening “One Note at at Time”

March 2, 2017 from 8:00pm - 11:00pm

Santa Barbara Jazz Festival Redux opening night screening of "One Note At A Time"



One Note at a Time was filmed over four years. It pays homage to the musicians who courageously returned to their hometown of New Orleans after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. Compelled to come back and determined to resuscitate the music scene, this is their story, told in their own words. It is also the story of the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic that evolved into the New Orleans Musicians’ Assistance Fund, whose mission is to keep New Orleans’ culture ALIVE by providing social services and outreach.



The documentary film will be followed by a cocktail reception and live performance by Whesli.



$10/advance

$20/day of show



Portion of the proceeds benefitting the "One Note at a Time" Indiegogo fundraising campaign and Notes for Notes.

21+

No exchanges or refunds

Capacity permitting

Rain or shine event