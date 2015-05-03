Calendar » Santa Barbara Jewish Festival

May 3, 2015 from 11:00am - 4:00pm

On Sunday, May 3, from 11am to 4pm, beautiful Oak Park will come alive with the sights, sounds and tastes of Israeli and Jewish culture at the 2015 Santa Barbara Jewish Festival! A bold and vibrant piece of Santa Barbara’s rich mosaic of ethnic celebrations, the Festival will not disappoint, with fun and meaningful activities and information booths for everyone. Join us for a day of music, dancing, food and more!

This year's featured headliner is Jewish blues musician Saul Kaye. Other featured performers include the band Klezmer Juice, seen in the feature film, Wedding Crashers.

Another new highlight this year is the incredible prize-drawing for a trip for two to Israel, including airfare, two nights at the David Intercontinental in Tel Aviv and two nights at the David Citadel in Jerusalem! Pre-order your tickets now at www.jewishsantabarbara.org or by calling 957-1115.