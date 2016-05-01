Calendar » Santa Barbara Jewish Festival

May 1, 2016 from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

On Sunday, May 1, 2016 from 11am to 4pm, beautiful Oak Park will come alive with the sights, sounds and tastes of Israel and Jewish culture at the 2016 Santa Barbara Jewish Festival! A bold and vibrant piece of Santa Barbara’s rich mosaic of ethnic celebrations, the Festival will not disappoint, with fun and meaningful activities and vendor booths for everyone, interwoven with displays and opportunities to experience the history, contributions, wisdom and humor of the Jewish people. A wide variety of live music artists on two stages, as well as Mediterranean and Jewish cuisine, will permeate the air.

As always, talented artists and many of your favorite Santa Barbara vendors will grace the park with their creative offerings, and an impressive silent auction will offer hard-to-resist items.

And, of course, no Jewish event or Festival is ever complete without great food! Food vendors include the local delectable cuisine of Sababa Catering, and falafel by UCSB Chabad’s Jerusalem Café. Other Festival highlights include a children’s area, Israeli dancing throughout the day, art activities and new vendors, including Israeli Artisans.

Mike Witt, our truly unbiased Festival Coordinator, commented that “The Santa Barbara Jewish Festival promises to be outstanding, truly special, with something for everyone, whether they are new to the Festival or have come for years. Our volunteer committee has secured an incredible lineup of entertainers and activities. The community is sure to have an unforgettable time!”