Santa Barbara Jewish Festival Celebrates 30 years and a New Location!

May 21, 2017 from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

May 21, 2017 from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Santa Barbara, California (April 26, 2017) — Marking its 30th anniversary, the Santa Barbara Jewish Festival is the Central Coast’s largest community-wide Jewish cultural festival and celebration of Israel’s Independence Day (Yom Ha’Atzmaut). It will be held on Sunday, May 21st from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at Plaza del Mar, 23 W. Castillo Street.

Organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Jewish Festival welcomes thousands of visitors each year to experience and share the best of Jewish culture—live music and Israeli dancing, arts and crafts vendors, family and children’s activities, local community organizations, and of course...delicious food!

In 2017, the Santa Barbara Jewish Festival moves to a new venue—Plaza del Mar. Centrally located on Santa Barbara’s beautiful waterfront, Plaza del Mar boasts ocean and harbor views shaded by dozens of majestic palm trees. On the corner of Cabrillo Boulevard, one of Santa Barbara’s busiest streets, the park is just minutes away from many of city’s most popular attractions.

With plenty of parking nearby, easy connections to public transportation, and handicap accessibility, the move from Oak Park to Plaza del Mar is certain to increase the public’s access to the Festival and make 2017 the largest event yet.

No Jewish Festival would be complete without entertainment. This year, the Festival welcomes the Ventura Klezmer Band, Santa Barbara Youth Opera, Congregation B’nai B’rith’s youth and adult choirs, and for the first time – we’ll be combining Israeli folk dancing with live music from Kalinka. Everyone is welcome to join the dancing, no experience required!

Families with children will also enjoy nature art projects, face painting, Treasure Chest prize giveaways, and Wow Factor Attractions’ giant inflatable Battle Balls.

Back by popular demand, and promising to not sell out this year, Sababa It’s All Good Catering will be offering fresh falafel plates with hummus, pita, and various salads. There will also be delicious Kosher treats from Chabad of S. Barbara’s Jerusalem Café as well as McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream, beer and wine, and much more.

The Jewish Festival will be emceed by the extraordinary Izzi Tooisnsky who will share his unique vaudevillian entertainment as a juggler, clown, comedian, storyteller, and educator.

Special thanks go to the 2017 Jewish Festival sponsors including Montecito Bank and Trust, Felici Events, Jano Graphics, Classic Event & Tent Rentals, Spark Creative Events, the Community Shul of Montecito and Santa Barbara, Camp Haverim, Congregation B’nai B’rith, Union Bank, and many more.

Santa Barbara Jewish Festival

Sunday, May 21, 2017 | 11:00 am-4:00 pm

Plaza del Mar

23 W. Castillo Street, Santa Barbara 93101

www.jewishsantabarbara.org/festival