March 23, 2017 from 7pm - 10pm

The highly acclaimed Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival, running

from March 23-27, 2017 at the New Vic Theatre, will once

again bring the community together to experience the power of

exceptional films from around the world on themes of Jewish

culture and identity.



Organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, this year’s Festival will include five days of high quality, unique films. The Festival will showcase a wide range of documentaries, dramas, comedies, and shorts by American, European, and Israeli filmmakers.