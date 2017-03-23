Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival
The highly acclaimed Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival, running
from March 23-27, 2017 at the New Vic Theatre, will once
again bring the community together to experience the power of
exceptional films from around the world on themes of Jewish
culture and identity.
Organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, this year’s Festival will include five days of high quality, unique films. The Festival will showcase a wide range of documentaries, dramas, comedies, and shorts by American, European, and Israeli filmmakers.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 23, 2017 7pm - 10pm
- Price: $95
- Location: 33 W Victoria St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.sbjewishfilmfestival.org/