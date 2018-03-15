Calendar » Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival

March 15, 2018 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

From March 15-19, 2018 at the New Vic Theatre, the highly acclaimed Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival will once again bring the community together to experience the power of exceptional films from around the world on themes of Jewish culture and identity.

Organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, this year’s Festival will include five days of high quality, unique films. The Festival will showcase a wide range of documentaries, dramas, comedies, and shorts by American, European, and Israeli filmmakers.