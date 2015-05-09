Calendar » SANTA BARBARA LAWN BOWLS OPEN HOUSE

May 9, 2015 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

THE SANTA BARBARA LAWN BOWLS CLUB is holding an OPEN HOUSE to provide an opportunity to learn about the game of lawn bowls. Wear flat-soled shoes and have a free lesson. Refreshments will be available. Corner of De La Vina Street and W. Victoria. Come have some fun and make some new friends! For more information, phone (805) 965-1773 or go to our website.