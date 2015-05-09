SANTA BARBARA LAWN BOWLS OPEN HOUSE
May 9, 2015 from 10:00am - 3:00pm
THE SANTA BARBARA LAWN BOWLS CLUB is holding an OPEN HOUSE to provide an opportunity to learn about the game of lawn bowls. Wear flat-soled shoes and have a free lesson. Refreshments will be available. Corner of De La Vina Street and W. Victoria. Come have some fun and make some new friends! For more information, phone (805) 965-1773 or go to our website.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 9, 2015 10:00am - 3:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: 1216 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://santabarbaralbc.org