Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 11:28 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

SANTA BARBARA LAWN BOWLS OPEN HOUSE

May 9, 2015 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

THE SANTA BARBARA LAWN BOWLS CLUB is holding an OPEN HOUSE to provide an opportunity to learn about the game of lawn bowls.  Wear flat-soled shoes and have a free lesson.  Refreshments will be available.  Corner of De La Vina Street and W. Victoria.  Come have some fun and make some new friends!  For more information, phone (805) 965-1773 or go to our website.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: May 9, 2015 10:00am - 3:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: 1216 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://santabarbaralbc.org
 
 
 