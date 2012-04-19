Calendar » Santa Barbara Macintosh Users Group Meetingg

April 19, 2012 from 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Santa Barbara Macintosh Users Group Meeting April 19, 6:00 PM, Farrand Hall, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Q&A until 6:45, then program. AT&T representatives Chanta Peak and team will demonstrate products and discuss services that will enhance productivity. Free. Everyone welcome.