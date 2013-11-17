Calendar » Santa Barbara Master Chorale

November 17, 2013 from 3 p.m.

Two favorite composers of the Romantic era will be featured at a concert by the Santa Barbara Master Chorale on Saturday, November 16th, and Sunday, November 17th. Robert Schumann, whose dreamy choral pieces were based on romantic poetry of his era, is represented by Romanzen and Balladen, opus 67, and Requiem fur Mignon, Opus 98b. Romantic composer Hector Berlioz is also featured with L’Enfance du Christ (The Childhood of Christ). It took him four years to compose this endearing work, starting with a short piece, “The Shepherds' Farewell,” which met with great success. He later expanded this into a three-part oratorio that tells the story not only of the birth of Jesus but also the journey of the Holy family from Bethlehem to Sais.

Performances will be at the First United Methodist Church (Garden and Anapamu streets) at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $22 general admission, $20 senior, $12 college students with ID, and free for K-12. They can be purchased at Chaucer’s Bookstore, Tecolote Book Shop, Santa Barbara Sheet Music, and at the door.

The Chorale’s artistic director and conductor, Steven R. Hodson, is President of the Western Division of the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA), a national organization of 18,000 choral directors. He is also a professor of music at Westmont College. He holds a doctorate of musical arts degree in the literature and performance of choral music from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

For more information, call 967-8287 or visit www.sbmasterchorale.org. To arrange for an interview, contact Sherry DeDecker at 964-3282.