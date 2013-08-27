Santa Barbara Master Chorale auditions
COME SING WITH US!
The Santa Barbara Master Chorale invites prospective members to join them!
Auditions will be at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, August 27, starting at 7:00 p.m. If interested, please call 805-967-8287 to arrange for an audition appointment. You may also call Nancy Beisser (805-563-2360). Choral experience required.
Rehearsals are every Tuesday from 7:00 to 9:00 at St. Andrews Church.
The Chorale will be singing L'Enfance du Christ on November 16 & 17, 2013. Supplementing Berlioz's music will be selected choral music by another highly-creative Romantic era composer, Robert Schumann, including Romanzen and Balladen, opus 67.
L’Enfance du Christ (The Childhood of Christ)
This endearing work, by the French romantic composer Hector Berlioz (1803-1869), took four years to compose. He started with a short piece, the Shepherds' Farewell, which met with great success. He later expanded it into a three-part oratorio that tells the story not only of the birth of Jesus but also the journey of the Holy family from Bethle hem to Sais.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: dedecker
- Starts: August 27, 2013 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
- Location: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 4575 Auhay Dr, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://www.sbmasterchorale.org