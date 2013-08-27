Calendar » Santa Barbara Master Chorale auditions

August 27, 2013 from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

COME SING WITH US!

The Santa Barbara Master Chorale invites prospective members to join them!

Auditions will be at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, August 27, starting at 7:00 p.m. If interested, please call 805-967-8287 to arrange for an audition appointment. You may also call Nancy Beisser (805-563-2360). Choral experience required.

Rehearsals are every Tuesday from 7:00 to 9:00 at St. Andrews Church.

The Chorale will be singing L'Enfance du Christ on November 16 & 17, 2013. Supplementing Berlioz's music will be selected choral music by another highly-creative Romantic era composer, Robert Schumann, including Romanzen and Balladen, opus 67.

L’Enfance du Christ (The Childhood of Christ)

This endearing work, by the French romantic composer Hector Berlioz (1803-1869), took four years to compose. He started with a short piece, the Shepherds' Farewell, which met with great success. He later expanded it into a three-part oratorio that tells the story not only of the birth of Jesus but also the journey of the Holy family from Bethle hem to Sais.