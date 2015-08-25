Calendar » Santa Barbara Master Chorale auditions

August 25, 2015 from 7:00 pm

Come Sing with Us!

Singers with previous choral experience are welcome to audition for the Master Chorale’s concert

on November 21 & 22. We’ll be singing the wonderful Elijah by Felix Mendelssohn,

with well-known cantor Mark Child singing the role of Elijah.



Rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church,

4575 Auhay Drive in Santa Barbara. Auditions and rehearsals will begin August 25.

To arrange an audition, please call (805) 682-6516 or write to [email protected]