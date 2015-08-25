Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 2:11 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Master Chorale auditions

August 25, 2015 from 7:00 pm

Come Sing with Us! 

Singers with previous choral experience are welcome to audition for the Master Chorale’s concert 
on November 21 & 22. We’ll be singing the wonderful Elijah by Felix Mendelssohn, 
with well-known cantor Mark Child singing the role of Elijah. 


Rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 
4575 Auhay Drive in Santa Barbara. Auditions and rehearsals will begin August 25.
To arrange an audition, please call (805) 682-6516 or write to [email protected]

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: August 25, 2015 7:00 pm
  • Location: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 4575 Auhay, Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.sbmasterchorale.org/
 
 
 