Santa Barbara Master Chorale auditions
Come Sing with Us!
Singers with previous choral experience are welcome to audition for the Master Chorale’s concert
on November 21 & 22. We’ll be singing the wonderful Elijah by Felix Mendelssohn,
with well-known cantor Mark Child singing the role of Elijah.
Rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church,
4575 Auhay Drive in Santa Barbara. Auditions and rehearsals will begin August 25.
To arrange an audition, please call (805) 682-6516 or write to [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: August 25, 2015 7:00 pm
- Location: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 4575 Auhay, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.sbmasterchorale.org/