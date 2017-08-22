Calendar » Santa Barbara Master Chorale auditions

August 22, 2017 from 7:00 p.m.

Call for Auditions

Requiem for the Living

by Dan Forrest

Requiem in D minor

by Gabriel Fauré

November 4, 7:30 p.m.

November 5, 3 p.m.

First United Methodist Church

305 East Anapamu (corner of Garden)

Requiem for the Living is by the young American composer Dan Forest. Now being introduced to Santa Barbara, it received more than 100 performances worldwide within a year of its 2013 composition. Gabriel Fauré’s lovely requiem, written in the late 19th century, has always been a favorite here. By Fauré’s own account, its emphasis is dominated by “a very human feeling of faith in eternal rest.”

Auditions start Tuesday, August 22nd. Rehearsals are Tuesday evenings, 7-9 p.m., at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, 4575 Auhay.

For an appointment call 805-682-6516

or write to [email protected]