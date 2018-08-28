Calendar » Santa Barbara Master Chorale call for auditions

August 28, 2018 from 7:00 pm

Come Sing with Us!

Santa Barbara Master Chorale and Steven Hodson, Artistic Director and Conductor, invite you to join us for an exciting concert season beginning with Daniel Forrest's Jubilate Deo and Vivaldi's Gloria, with performances on November 10th and 11th.

Auditions begin Tuesday, August 28, for singers with choral experience.