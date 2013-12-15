Calendar » Santa Barbara Master Chorale Holiday Concert

December 15, 2013 from 7:00 pm

The Santa Barbara Master Chorale is pleased to present its 18th annual holiday concert, carol sing-along, and party on Sunday, December 15, at 7:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara Street. Tickets are available at the door for $20 adults, $10 children under 12.

The concert introduces the Meistersingers and features harpist Laurie Rasmussen in a program of early carols and music from Heinrich Schutz’s Christmas Story.



Also featured will be John Tavener’s The Lamb, and the gorgeous Peter, Paul, and Mary piece, A'soalin, with harp and handbells, as arranged by Brigham Young University’s Ronald Staheli.

The Chorale’s artistic director and conductor is Steven R. Hodson, who holds a doctorate of musical arts degree in the literature and performance of choral music from the University of Colorado, Boulder. This year Dr. Hodson is president of the Western Division of the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA), a national organization of 18,000 choral directors. In this role, he is currently serving as chairman of the annual choral directors conference to be held in Santa Barbara in February 2014. He is also a professor of music at Westmont College.

Come enjoy music of the season, sing some favorite carols, and stay to party with the singers.

For more information, contact Sherry DeDecker, 964-3282, [email protected]

