Calendar » Santa Barbara Master Chorale Holiday Concert

December 14, 2014 from 7:00 pm

The Santa Barbara Master Chorale is pleased to present its 19th annual holiday concert, carol sing, and party on Sunday, December 14, at 7:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara Street. Tickets are available at the door and in advance from chorale members; $20 adults, $10 children under 12 ($12 per adult ticket & $2 per child ticket is tax deductible).

The concert is featuring holiday arrangements by renowned Ventura singer/arranger Randy Crenshaw, and a guest appearance by carolers from San Marcos High School.

Come enjoy music of the season, sing some favorite carols, and stay to party with the singers.

For more information, please call 805-455-3276 or visit www.sbmasterchorale.org

Or find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sbmasterchorale