Calendar » Santa Barbara Master Chorale Holiday Concert

December 11, 2016 from 7:00pm

The Santa Barbara Master Chorale presents its 20th Annual Holiday Concert, Carol Sing, & Party

(A favorite Santa Barbara fundraiser)

Featuring:

Karolju, original Christmas Carols in several languages by Christopher Rouse

Guest appearance:

Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara Chancel Choir

Information: 805-682-6516 or www.sbmasterchorale.org.