Santa Barbara Master Chorale Holiday Concert, Carol Sing & Party
December 10, 2017 from 7:00 p.m.
Santa Barbara Master Chorale presents its 21st Annual Holiday Concert, Carol Sing, & Party
(a favorite Santa Barbara fundraiser)
Featuring Navidad Nuestra, a series of songs composed by Ariel Ramirez
Featured performer will be classical guitarist Anthony Ybarra.
Special guest choir will be the American Riviera Children’s Chorus, Erin Bonski-
Evans, Director.
Event Details
- Starts: December 10, 2017 7:00 p.m.
- Price: $25 adults, $10 children under 12
- Location: Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara Street
- Website: http://www.sbmasterchorale.org