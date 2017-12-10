Calendar » Santa Barbara Master Chorale Holiday Concert, Carol Sing & Party

December 10, 2017 from 7:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara Master Chorale presents its 21st Annual Holiday Concert, Carol Sing, & Party

(a favorite Santa Barbara fundraiser)

Featuring Navidad Nuestra, a series of songs composed by Ariel Ramirez

Featured performer will be classical guitarist Anthony Ybarra.

Special guest choir will be the American Riviera Children’s Chorus, Erin Bonski-

Evans, Director.