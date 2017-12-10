Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 3:45 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Master Chorale Holiday Concert, Carol Sing & Party

December 10, 2017 from 7:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara Master Chorale presents its 21st Annual Holiday Concert, Carol Sing, & Party

(a favorite Santa Barbara fundraiser)

Featuring Navidad Nuestra, a series of songs composed by Ariel Ramirez

Featured performer will be classical guitarist Anthony Ybarra.

Special guest choir will be the American Riviera Children’s Chorus, Erin Bonski-
Evans, Director.

 

 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: dedecker
  • Starts: December 10, 2017 7:00 p.m.
  • Price: $25 adults, $10 children under 12
  • Location: Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara Street
  • Website: http://www.sbmasterchorale.org
 
 
 