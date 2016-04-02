Calendar » Santa Barbara Master Chorale presents a Beethoven Extravanga

April 2, 2016 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

The Santa Barbara Master Chorale is excited to be presenting four works by

Beethoven on Saturday, April 2, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 3, at 3 p.m.

Featured will be his Mass in C Major, Choral Fantasy, Piano Concerto No. 4, and Meeresstille und glückliche Fahrt.

The Mass in C Major was part of a great musical moment in history, when Beethoven conducted the Gloria and the Sanctus from it on December 22,1808—alongside the public premieres of his Symphony No. 5, Symphony No. 6, Piano Concerto No. 4, and the Choral Fantasy! The fantasy was termed at the time a “brilliant finale.”

Rounding out the program, Meeresstille und glückliche Fahrt (Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage) is a charming cantata based on verses by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. It depicts the unease sailors feel when confronted by a calm sea and their relief when winds finally arise.

Westmont student virtuoso Aaron Wilk, winner of last year's Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation competition, will perform the Piano Concerto No. 4 and the piano portion of the Choral Fantasy.

Soloists for the concert are Celeste Tavera, soprano; Aumna Iqbal, alto; Benjamin Brecher, tenor; and Emil Cristescu, bass.