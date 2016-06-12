Calendar » Santa Barbara Master Chorale presents American Journey: a Celebration in Song

June 12, 2016 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

On Sunday, June 12, at 3:00 pm, the Santa Barbara Master Chorale is presenting a program of inspiring songs to celebrate our country’s rich musical history. Also featured are special guests Mama Pat’s Inner Light Gospel Choir.

The Master Chorale will sing 18th-century tunes by William Billings (considered by many to be the first American choral composer); the ever-popular 19th-century folk song Shenandoah; and a Randall Thompson song, based on Robert Frost poetry, from the 20th-century. Works by the legendary Irving Berlin, who wrote an estimated 1,500 songs during his 60-year career, round out the program.

The Inner Light Gospel Choir, started by "Mama Pat" Patrick, has been "touching hearts and lifting spirits" in the Santa Barbara area for 36 years. This multicultural, multiracial, multidenominational community choir has sung in places as far away as Ireland, appeared on the Oxygen Network's "Fix My Choir," and is currently working on a studio album. The talented Dauri Kennedy is the current director.