Santa Barbara Master Chorale presents Santa Barbara Sings!

December 16, 2018 from 3:00pm

Steve Hodson, Artistic Director and Conductor, presents SANTA BARBARA SINGS!



On Sunday, December 16 at 3 p.m., the Master Chorale will sing Navidad Nuestra by Ariel Ramirez. Special guests include Guitarist Anthony Ybarra, Contralto Carol Ann Manzi, American Riviera Children’s Chorus, Adelfos Ensemble, and Santa Barbara Treble Clef Chorus.