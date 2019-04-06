Calendar » Santa Barbara Master Chorale sings A Sea Symphony

April 6, 2019 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

First performed in 1910, A Sea Symphony stands as one of the composer’s first fully mature works. The text draws on the poetry of Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass and supports an analogy between the voyager on the sea and the voyage of the soul into the unknown. The work reflects the many moods of the sea and its influence on mankind.

Soloists are Liv Redpath, soprano; and Brian Hotchkin, baritone.

Tickets can be purchased at Chaucer’s Bookstore, Eventbrite.com, www.sbmasterchorale.org, and at the door.

Guest Conductor Brent Wilson is Director of the Voice, Choral, and Opera/Musical Theater Department at Ventura College. He was previously Assistant Conductor/Chorus Master for Opera Santa Barbara.

For more information, call 805-682-6516, or visit http://www.sbmasterchorale.org.