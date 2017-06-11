Santa Barbara Master Chorale sings American Chorale Medley
June 11, 2017 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
On Sunday, June 11, 2017, at 3:00 pm, the Santa Barbara Master Chorale will present American Choral Medley, featuring works from 1840 to the present.
Included in this concert will be Sacred Harp Singing and Morten Lauridsen’s Nocturnes.
Special guest organist Thomas Joyce will play Charles Ives’ Variations on America.
For more information, call 682-6516, or visit http://www.sbmasterchorale.org.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: dedecker
- Starts: June 11, 2017 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
- Price: $22 general admission, $20 seniors and persons with disabiltiy, $12 college students with ID, and free for children in K-12.
- Location: First United Methodist Church, Garden and Anapamu streets
- Website: http://www.sbmasterchorale.org