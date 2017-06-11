Calendar » Santa Barbara Master Chorale sings American Chorale Medley

June 11, 2017 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

On Sunday, June 11, 2017, at 3:00 pm, the Santa Barbara Master Chorale will present American Choral Medley, featuring works from 1840 to the present.

Included in this concert will be Sacred Harp Singing and Morten Lauridsen’s Nocturnes.

Special guest organist Thomas Joyce will play Charles Ives’ Variations on America.

For more information, call 682-6516, or visit http://www.sbmasterchorale.org.