Santa Barbara Master Chorale sings Bach

April 9, 2017 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

On April 8th at 7:30 pm and April 9th at 3:00 pm, the Santa Barbara Master Chorale will present a program entitled J.S. Bach, Teacher of Us All.

Included in this concert are two Johann Sebastian Bach choral works written for Easter. One of them, “Christ lag in Todesbanden,” is based on a hymn by Martin Luther and is Bach’s earliest surviving cantata. The other, "O Mensch, bewein dein Sünde gross" is from his St. Mathew Passion.

Also on the program will be “Psalmkonzert,” composed by Heinze Werner Zimmerman, who won the prestigious J.S. Bach Prize in 1982. Rounding out the performance will be the six Bach French Suites, written for the clavier (harpsichord).