Santa Barbara Master Chorale sings Bach's B Minor Mass

November 23, 2014 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

The Santa Barbara Master Chorale is excited to be performing the Mass in B Minor by Johann Sebastian Bach on Saturday, November 22, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, November 23, at 3:00 pm.

Widely hailed as one of the greatest compositions in music history, Bach’s B Minor Mass has been described often as his most significant sacred choral work. It represents the compilation of some of his finest vocal compositions in a completed Mass, and serves as a summation of his life’s work.

Tickets can be purchased at Chaucer’s Bookstore, Tecolote Book Shop, Santa Barbara Sheet Music, and at the door.

The Chorale’s artistic director and conductor, Steven R. Hodson, is President of the Western Division of the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA). A professor of music at Westmont College, he holds a doctorate of musical arts in the literature and performance of choral music from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

You may also visit us on facebook: http://www.facebook.com/sbmasterchorale.