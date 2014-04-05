Calendar » Santa Barbara Master Chorale sings Bernstein & Britten

April 5, 2014 from 7:30pm

Santa Barbara Master Chorale sings Bernstein and Britten

Two great composers of the 20th century, Leonard Bernstein and Benjamin Britten, will be featured at a concert by the Santa Barbara Master Chorale on Saturday, April 5th, and Sunday, April 6th. Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms, as well as his French choruses from the play The Lark by Jean Anouil, will be on the program. Also featured will be Benjamin Britten’s ecstatic Rejoice in the Lamb.

Bernstein was among the first conductors born and educated in the United States to receive worldwide acclaim. His popular Chichester Psalms were commissioned for the 1965 festival held at Chichester Cathedral. Sung exclusively in Hebrew, each of the three movements contains one complete Psalm plus excerpts from another paired Psalm. The work has been described as a magically unique blend of Biblical Hebrew verse and Christian choral tradition.

The fascinating text for the cantata Rejoice in the Lamb, composed by Benjamin Britten in 1943, is excerpted from a poem entitled "Jubilate Agno" by Christopher Smart. Written during Smart’s confinement in a mental institution, the poem has been described as a vast hymn of praise to God and all His works, and also as the ravings of a madman.

Performances will be at the First United Methodist Church (Garden and Anapamu streets) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $22 general admission, $20 seniors and disabled, $12 college students with ID, and free for children in K-12. They can be purchased at Chaucer’s Bookstore, Tecolote Book Shop, Santa Barbara Sheet Music, and at the door.

The Chorale’s artistic director and conductor, Steven R. Hodson, is the past president of the Western Division of the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA), and was in charge of the ACDA International Choral Conference held in Santa Barbara February 20–23 of this year. A professor of music at Westmont College, he holds a doctorate of musical arts degree in the literature and performance of choral music from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

For more information, call Sherry DeDecker at 964-3282 or visit http://www.sbmasterchorale.org.