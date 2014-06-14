Calendar » Santa Barbara Master Chorale sings Broadway Favorites

June 14, 2014 from 3:00 pm

Popular composers of Broadway musicals will be featured in a concert by the Santa Barbara Master Chorale on Saturday, June 14, at 3 pm.

The music of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Irving Berlin and George and Ira Gershwin will be sung in this toe-tapping musical medley of hits from the 1940s and 50s.

You’ll be tempted to sing along to oldies such as “There’s No Business like Show Business” and “Love is Here to Stay,” as well as other “Golden Age” show tunes from Sound of Music, Oklahoma, and many more.