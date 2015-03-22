Calendar » Santa Barbara Master Chorale sings Canto General

March 22, 2015 from 3:00pm

The Santa Barbara Master Chorale is excited to be performing Canto General, Song of the People, on Saturday, March 21, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, March 22, at 3 pm.

Canto General is a meshing of poems by the Chilean Nobel Laureate, Pablo Neruda, with music by the Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis. It is Neruda’s “song of the people,” in which he pays tribute to the Americas and its peoples, including its indigenous and political leaders, historical battles, natural bounties, and the social and political history of Latin America.

Tickets can be purchased at Chaucer’s Bookstore, Tecolote Book Shop, Eventbrite.com, and at the door.

For more information, call Sherry DeDecker at 455-3276, or visit http://www.sbmasterchorale.org.

You may also visit us on facebook: http://www.facebook.com/sbmasterchorale.