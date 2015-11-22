Calendar » Santa Barbara Master Chorale sings Elijah

November 22, 2015 from 3:00 pm

The Santa Barbara Master Chorale is excited to be performing Felix Mendelssohn’s Elijah on Saturday, November 21, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, November 22, at 3 pm.

Completed in 1846, Elijah is Mendelssohn’s most popular composition. Among prominent scenes in this dramatic oratorio are a drought prophecy, the appearance of rain in answer to Elijah’s appeal, Queen Jezebel’s persecution of Elijah, his sojourn in and return from the desert, and for the finale, his rising to heaven in a chariot of fire.

Cantor Mark Childs will sing the role of Elijah. Eduardo Villa will sing the tenor solos.

Soprano will be Christine Hollinger, and Alto will be Danielle Marcelle Bond.