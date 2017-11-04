Santa Barbara Master Chorale sings Forrest & Faure
On November 4th at 7:30 p.m. and 5th at 3 p.m., the SB Master Chorale will present Requiem for the Living by the young American composer Dan Forrest. On the same program will be the lovely, ever popular Requiem in D Minor by Gabriel Fauré.
Now being introduced to Santa Barbara, the beautiful Requiem for the Living received more than 100 performances worldwide within a year of its 2013 composition. In contrast to the traditional prayer for the deceased, its five movements form a narrative just as much for the living and their own struggle with pain and sorrow.
Faure’s Requiem in D Minor is the best known of his large works. Its focus is on eternal rest and consolation. He said of his work “Everything I managed to entertain by way of religious illusion I put into my Requiem, which moreover is dominated from beginning to end by a very human feeling of faith in eternal rest.”
The featured soloist for this performance is soprano Christine Hollinger, putting in her third appearance with the Master Chorale.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: dedecker
- Starts: November 4, 2017 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- Price: $22 general admission, $20 seniors and persons with disabiltiy, $12 college students with ID, and free for children in K-12.
- Location: First United Methodist Church, Garden and Anapamu streets
- Website: http://www.sbmasterchorale.org