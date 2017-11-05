Friday, March 23 , 2018, 3:51 am | Mostly Cloudy 51º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Master Chorale sings Forrest & Faure

November 5, 2017 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

On November 4th at 7:30 p.m. and 5th at 3 p.m., the SB Master Chorale will present Requiem for the Living by the young American composer Dan Forrest. On the same program will be the lovely, ever popular Requiem in D Minor by Gabriel Fauré.

Now being introduced to Santa Barbara, the beautiful Requiem for the Living received more than 100 performances worldwide within a year of its 2013 composition. In contrast to the traditional prayer for the deceased, its five movements form a narrative just as much for the living and their own struggle with pain and sorrow.

Faure’s Requiem in D Minor is the best known of his large works. Its focus is on eternal rest and consolation. He said of his work “Everything I managed to entertain by way of religious illusion I put into my Requiem, which moreover is dominated from beginning to end by a very human feeling of faith in eternal rest.”

The featured soloist for this performance is soprano Christine Hollinger, putting in her third appearance with the Master Chorale.

 

Event Details

  • Starts: November 5, 2017 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
  • Price: $22 general admission, $20 seniors and persons with disabiltiy, $12 college students with ID, and free for children in K-12.
  • Location: First United Methodist Church, Garden and Anapamu streets
  • Website: http://www.sbmasterchorale.org
 
 
 