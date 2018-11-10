Saturday, November 10 , 2018, 10:29 pm | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Master Chorale sings Jubilate Deo & Gloria

November 10, 2018 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm
Santa Barbara Master Chorale sings Jubilate Deo & Gloria

On Saturday, November 10, at 7:30, and Sunday, November 11, at 3:00, the Master Chorale will present Dan Forrest’s Jubilate Deo and Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: dedecker
  • Starts: November 10, 2018 7:30pm - 9:30pm
  • Price: $22 general admission, $20 seniors & disabled, $12 college students with ID, free K-12
  • Location: First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Avenue
  • Website: https://www.sbmasterchorale.org/
 
 
 