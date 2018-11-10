Santa Barbara Master Chorale sings Jubilate Deo & Gloria
November 10, 2018 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm
On Saturday, November 10, at 7:30, and Sunday, November 11, at 3:00, the Master Chorale will present Dan Forrest’s Jubilate Deo and Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: dedecker
- Starts: November 10, 2018 7:30pm - 9:30pm
- Price: $22 general admission, $20 seniors & disabled, $12 college students with ID, free K-12
- Location: First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Avenue
- Website: https://www.sbmasterchorale.org/