Santa Barbara Master Chorale sings Petite Messe Solennelle

June 10, 2018 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

On Sunday, June 10 at 3:00 pm, the Master Chorale will present Petite Messe Solennelle (Little Solemn Mass) by Gioachino Rossini.

This year is the 150th anniversary of the 1868 death of Rossini. The version of his mass being performed at this concert features two soloists, choir, and three keyboardists. This work was written toward the end of his life when he was no longer writing operas. Rossini described it as "the last of my péchés de vieillesse" (sins of old age). The music is heartfelt and highly inventive. Despite the “solemn” in the title, much of the mass is also full of the joy and exuberance expressed in many of Rossini’s operas.

Soloists will be Christine Hollinger, soprano, and Elena White, alto.

Keyboardists are Erin Bonski-Evans, Renee Hamaty, and Heather Levin.