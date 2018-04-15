Calendar » Santa Barbara Master Chorale sings Samson

April 15, 2018 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

This oratorio is considered to be one of Handel’s finest works. It recounts the story of Samson, a Judge of Israel, who married a Philistine woman, Dalila. Upon discovering that his supernatural strength was derived from his never cutting his hair, she sheared his hair while he was sleeping and betrayed him to the Philistines, who captured him and put his eyes out. Handel’s 3-part oratorio begins as Samson, blind and in chains, bewails his fate. In act 2, the Israelites implore divine assistance for him. The dramatic ending in act 3 recounts Samson pulling down a building upon himself and the Philistines.

Brian Lane will sing the role of Samson.

