Calendar » Santa Barbara Master Chorale sings Verdi’s Messa da Requiem

November 12, 2016 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

The Santa Barbara Master Chorale is excited to be performing Giuseppe Verdi’s Messa da Requiem. Performances will be November 12 at 7:30 pm and November 13 at 3 pm.

Frequently referred to as the “best opera” Verdi wrote, the Messa da Requiem was first performed in Milan on May 22, 1874. It was the deaths of two men whom Verdi revered— Gioacchino Rossini, sometimes called “The Italian Mozart,” and the nationalist poet and author Alessandro Manzoni—that inspired him to compose a mass for the dead.

The featured soloists will be soprano Christine Hollinger, alto Danielle Marcelle-Bond, tenor Eduardo Villa, and Bass Emil Cristescu.