Calendar » ‘Famous Opera Choruses and Schubert’s Mass in G’

June 5, 2012 from 3:00pm

Santa Barbara Master Chorale directed by Steven Hodson presents "Famous Opera Choruses and Schubert's Mass in G" featuring soprano Celest Tavera. Tickets are $20 general, $18 senior/disabled, $10 college students with ID, and free for children K-12. Tickets are available at Chaucer's Bookstore, Santa Barbara Sheet Music, and at the door. For more information call 967-8287 or visit our website www.sbmasterchorale.org