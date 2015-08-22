Santa Barbara MesaFest 2015 “Welcome to the Neighborhood”
Mesa Business Association presents: Santa Barbara MesaFest
“Welcome to the Neighborhood” A Free Event
Benefiting: Mesa Harmony Garden
Who: Anyone and everyone! Suitable for all ages!
What: A neighborhood festival including family fun, food, beer garden, kids activities, entertainment, artists, vendors, and much more…
When: August 22, 2015 11:00am - 7:00pm
Where: La Mesa Park - 295 Meigs Rd. Santa Barbara, CA
Why: To welcome you to the Mesa neighborhood!
Website: www.sbmesafest.com
Spaces available for artists and vendors of all kinds. Spaces free for non-profits! Vendor applications available at www.sbmesafest.com.
Entertainers include: Mesa Jazz Ensemble, The Mailmen, The Other Woman, Jamey Geston, Lucy Fur and Her Bad Habits, Wingspan, David Loeppke Band, Jason Love and much more…
Other activities include: Mechanical Bull, Bouncy House, Corn Hole Tournament, Face Painting, Henna Tattoos, Balloons, and much more!
Event Details
