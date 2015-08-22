Calendar » Santa Barbara MesaFest 2015 “Welcome to the Neighborhood”

August 22, 2015 from 11:am - 7:00pm

Mesa Business Association presents: Santa Barbara MesaFest

“Welcome to the Neighborhood” A Free Event

Benefiting: Mesa Harmony Garden

Who: Anyone and everyone! Suitable for all ages!

What: A neighborhood festival including family fun, food, beer garden, kids activities, entertainment, artists, vendors, and much more…

When: August 22, 2015 11:00am - 7:00pm

Where: La Mesa Park - 295 Meigs Rd. Santa Barbara, CA

Why: To welcome you to the Mesa neighborhood!

Website: www.sbmesafest.com

Spaces available for artists and vendors of all kinds. Spaces free for non-profits! Vendor applications available at www.sbmesafest.com.

Entertainers include: Mesa Jazz Ensemble, The Mailmen, The Other Woman, Jamey Geston, Lucy Fur and Her Bad Habits, Wingspan, David Loeppke Band, Jason Love and much more…

Other activities include: Mechanical Bull, Bouncy House, Corn Hole Tournament, Face Painting, Henna Tattoos, Balloons, and much more!