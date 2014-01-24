Santa Barbara Mission Conference
January 24, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
The two-day Santa Barbara Mission Conference opens at 7:00 P.M on Jan. 24 at First Presbyterian Church. Christian activist Shane Claiborne is Friday night's keynote speaker. The 12th annual conference continues Jan. 25 starting at 8:00 A.M. Mark Labberton, newly inaugurated president of Fuller Theological Seminary, opens the day-long program that features 11 workshops that address vital local and global issues.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Presbytery of Santa Barbara, First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, Montecito Covenant Church
- Starts: January 24, 2014 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $10 to $50
- Location: First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. Santa Barbara
- Website: http://sbmissionconference.org/
