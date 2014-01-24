Calendar » Santa Barbara Mission Conference

January 24, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The two-day Santa Barbara Mission Conference opens at 7:00 P.M on Jan. 24 at First Presbyterian Church. Christian activist Shane Claiborne is Friday night's keynote speaker. The 12th annual conference continues Jan. 25 starting at 8:00 A.M. Mark Labberton, newly inaugurated president of Fuller Theological Seminary, opens the day-long program that features 11 workshops that address vital local and global issues.