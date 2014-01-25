Calendar » Santa Barbara Mission Conference

January 25, 2014 from 8:00am - 4:00pm

The second day of the Santa Barbara Mission Conference runs from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. Mark Labberton, president of Fuller Theological Seminary, is Saturday's keynote speaker. Workshop topics include ways Christians are responding to problems such as human trafficking, poverty, violence, substance abuse and ecological disasters. Information on short-term mission projects, collaborative efforts to reduce gang member and ways technology is used in ministries will also be presented. Pre-registration at www.sbmissionconference.com.